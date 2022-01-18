Europe Reels Under Chronic 'Twindemic' As Influenza Returns Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid the surge in ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant in Europe, influenza has again surfaced in the continent after practically vanishing last winter, sparking fears of a long-term "twindemic" along with COVID-19 disease. In Europe, influenza is rising at a faster-than-expected pace this winter. As strict lockdowns, wearing of masks, and social distancing were prevalent in the continent during the COVID-19 outbreak, these measures had kicked out the flu last year, temporarily eliminating the virus that kills over 650,000 people worldwide each year, according to European Union statistics.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated this month that flu viruses have been propagating throughout Europe at a higher rate since mid-December of last year. According to ECDC and WHO data, the total number of flu infections in European intensive care units (ICU) progressively increased in December, peaking at 43 in the last week of 2021. The ECDC believes that this "twindemic" might impose undue strain on already overburdened health services which is due to the COVID-19 disease, Examiner reported.

About Flu in Europe

Furthermore, as per the statistics released by the French health ministry last week, three areas in France, which even include the Paris region, are experiencing a flu outbreak. Others are in the early stages of an epidemic. France has seen 72 significant instances of influenza so far this season, including six deaths. To make matters worse, this predominant flu variant that is circulating this year looks to be the H3 type of the A virus, which is known to produce the most serious conditions among older people.

In addition to this, every year, flu vaccinations are improved to ensure that they are as efficient as possible against ever-changing influenza viruses. The chemical combination of the vaccine is determined six months before influenza season begins, depending on viral circulation in the other hemisphere. This gives drugmakers enough time to develop and manufacture the shots. Vaccines Europe, a specialised vaccines group within the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, stated that the sector has supplied a considerable quantity of flu vaccines despite the pandemic's impact on production infrastructure, Examiner reported.

