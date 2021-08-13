Sicily's Siracusa registered Italy's highest-ever temperature, possibly making it Europe's hottest day ever on Wednesday. Hundreds of fires raged across the country's southern province on Thursday, fueled by the scorching heat that has blanketed southern Europe. Four people were killed in the blazes. According to the UK Meteorological Department, this creates concerns that greater temperatures, maybe as high as 50.0 degrees Celsius, are expected in the future.

Climate change is intensifying the extreme weather

According to a news agency, Professor Peter Stott, UK Meteorological Office Leader on Climate Attribution, said that climate change is intensifying heat-related extreme weather. He further stated that record-breaking temperatures in June 2019 saw the French temperature record break 45.0 degrees Celsius for the first time, and the analysis revealed that the event was at least five times more likely as a result of climate change.

Since the pre-industrial period (1850-1900), the average global temperature has risen by around 1.1 degrees Celsius, although the average temperature in some locations has climbed even more. According to the UK Met Office, the average temperature in North Africa has risen by almost 2.0 degrees Celsius over the same time period.

The country's biggest wildfire damage since 2007, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), has been caused by Greece's most intense heatwave in years, which has fanned blazes that have damaged more than 100,000 hectares of forests and farms. The most recent extreme climatic events follow the publication on Monday of a code pink study by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned that the planet is warming far faster than previously thought. Rising temperatures and aridity are lengthening hearth seasons in the Mediterranean, which has been designated as a local weather change hotspot.

The heatwave has covered much of the Mediterranean region

According to the reports, a heatwave brought in by hot air from North Africa has covered much of the Mediterranean region in recent days, causing enormous wildfires and killing dozens of people in Italy, Turkey, and Algeria. For the past week, massive wildfires have scorched Greece's forests, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. The Italian health ministry had already issued red alerts for high heat in and around the towns of Rome, Bari, Rieti, Campobasso, Palermo, Perugia, Frosinone, and Latina on Tuesday, August 10. Nello Musumeci, Sicily's governor, had urged for a state of emergency to be proclaimed in the mountains.

