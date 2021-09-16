European Parliament Resolution Calls Out Pakistan For ‘assisting’ Taliban In Fighting NRF

Amid the ongoing fight between the resistance and the Taliban in Afghanistan, the European Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution and blamed Pakistan for their involvement in the situation. The parliament were critical of Pakistan assisting the Taliban in fighting the Ahmad Massoud-led National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley.

Having proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban is now fighting NRF to take control of the Panjshir Valley. International reports had earlier claimed that Pakistan was actively involved in the fight. The European Parliament have now hit out at the country for supporting the Taliban in the fight.

"The Taliban are facing the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley led by Ahmad Massoud and Pakistan is assisting the Taliban in fighting the NRF by supplying its special forces and providing air support. Taliban fighters have been provided with safe havens in Pakistan for many years," said a European Parliament release.

Taliban have already started their rule in Kabul and have imposed numerous repressive measures reversing the achievements made by the country in the last two decades with the support of the EU and the international community. The international community except for a few countries have been voicing concern over the developments in the war-torn nation. The European Parliament said that the Taliban government could not be supported as it included persons responsible for acts of terrorism including persons under UN sanctions and wanted lists.

Pakistan passport holders in the Taliban govt, says European Parliament

The parliament release went on to claim that most of the individuals holding positions in the Taliban government have Pakistan passports and even use the country as a safe haven. "Taliban's caretaker government was formed without keeping the Taliban's promises of an inclusive government, the Ministry of Women's Affairs has been dismantled. The Taliban do not envisage continuous participation of women in leadership roles in Afghanistan, and are persecuting women leaders, officials and activists, and are using lethal force to disperse women's rights protests. There is a well-founded fear that the Law on Elimination of Violence Against Women, which imposes criminal penalties for child and forced marriages, domestic violence and numerous other abuses against women will be repealed," the release said.

Split in Taliban?

Meanwhile, sources on Wednesday informed Republic Media Network that cracks have already emerged in the cabinet of the Taliban as Deputy Prime Minister and co-founder of the insurgent group Mullah Ghani Baradar has rebelled the decision to include Pakistan-based terror outfit- the Haqqanis - in the government. As part of the rebellion, Mullah Ghani Baradar has also not been attending meetings, which obviously have in attendance Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior Minister of the country and Minister for Refugees Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani. The split in the Taliban has been reported weeks after the announcement of the government of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.

