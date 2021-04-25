European Union Blames China For Jeopardizing Peace In South China Sea

The European Union (EU) inculpated China on Saturday to have jeopardised peace in the South China Sea. The EU urged all its parties to abide by the ruling of a 2016 tribunal in order to eliminate most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea. A United Nations tribunal dismissed China's claim to virtually claim all sovereignty of the South China Sea. Earlier, Beijing had rejected this ruling. Also, a new policy was released last week by the EU to counter China's emergence as a power in the region. In the said policy, EU intends to extend its presence in the ascendancy of the Indo-Pacific region.

EU spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday,

"Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region."

China has been more assertive in sovereignty disputes of the South China Sea. According to research by the Centre of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), significant numbers of vessels have been at Whitsun Reef since February 2020. Whitsun Reef is among maritime features in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. It is in a shallow coral region of the resource-rich Spratly Islands and is now at the centre of a deepening maritime row between Beijing and Manila. The said islands are subject to a territorial dispute and are in whole or partly claimed by numerous countries, namely, Brunei, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China claims virtually all of the South China Sea while the Philippines claim the Spratly Islands as being within its exclusive economic zone alias West Philippines.

'Chinese vessels moored at Whitsun Reef'

According to the National Task Force of West Philippines Sea (NTF-WPS) around 220 Chinese fishing ships were monitored to have moored at Whitsun Reef as early as March 7, 2021. The NTF-WPS then reported that the Chinese vessels did not engage in fishing activities. Department of National Defense of Philippines and authorities from Vietnam, both claimant countries of Whitsun Reef alleged China of incursion and issued a demand to China to have the vessels withdraw from Whitsun.

Republic of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs later disputed these allegations and in return reasoned stalled vessels by saying that fishing boats took shelter at Whitsun Reef due to rough sea and wind conditions sheltering from a storm and insisted that their mooring was normal. Further, China had clarified the Philippines' claim, "there is no Chinese Maritime Militia as alleged. Thus, reasonable and lawful."

However, the region's recent fine weather reports around Whitsun Reef debunked the initial excuse from China that they were riding out a storm. "Blue skies in the area undermine China’s claims that vessels were riding out bad weather", the report says.

Meanwhile, this outlines a requirement under Chinese law as Beijing deploys maritime militia- fishing vessels in paramilitary service.

China Drills In Disputed South China Sea

Amid tensions over disputed waters, China on April 9 drilled deep in the South China Sea in a bid to retrieve sediment core from the seabed. According to the Xinhua news agency, the Chinese scientists on a maritime research vessel have used China’s homemade “Sea Bull II” drilling system to obtain a sediment core 231 metres long at a depth of 2,060 metres. The presence of the Chinese vessels deepens concern of several claimants in the region. These hundreds of Chinese vessels have been moored inside Manila's 320-kilometre exclusive zone since last month.

China dismissed UN Tribunal Ruling: 2016

A 2016 ruling by a United Nations tribunal dismissed China's claim to virtually claim all sovereignty of the South China Sea, though Beijing has refused to recognise the decision. The Chinese statement insisted that China's sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea were formed in the 'long course of history and consistent with international law' and rejected the 2016 tribunal ruling as "null and void".

The US Navy strike group also entered the disputed waters after the president of the Philippines, a US ally, voiced concern about the Chinese vessels massing in Manila’s 320km exclusive economic zone. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month said