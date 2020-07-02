European Union Optimistic About Passing Important Climate Change Law This Year

European Union is hopeful about striking the climate change deal this year which would make its proposed climate targets irreversible. According to reports, there still exists a possibility that talks with member states may continue till 2021 as claimed by the European Union’s energy chief on Tuesday, June 30. The law would make the European Union’s goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to nill by 2050 legally binding.

EU official remain hopeful

As per reports, while answering questions, European Union’ Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that she remains hopeful that the member nations will be able to come to an agreement this year and added that she expects a lot of support from the European Parliament.

During an online event, Simsm reiterated that the European Union nations had all the necessary conditions to achieve their goals and that the chance to succeed remains.

According to reports, if the law is not agreed upon and is delayed then it might result in a domino effect and thereby delaying other upcoming green initiatives. Pascal Canfin, Chair of the environment committee of the European Parliament, agreed to the same,

The success and passing of the law will largely depend on Germany who has recently taken over the rotating EU presidency on June 1. Thereby, Germany will be responsible for leading all discussions among EU states for the next year. As per reports, Germany has claimed that it only ‘aims at concluding the talks’ about environmental law as soon as possible.

