Finland: Former Minister Räsänen Faces Court Trial On Charges Of 'incitement' Against Gays

The trial of Päivi Räsänen, former Interior Minister of Finland, on three charges of "incitement" against gays commenced on Tuesday in Helsinki District Court after an almost two-year inquiry. The politician will defend herself for making "hateful" social media posts in which she quoted Romans 1:24-27 to criticise the Finnish Lutheran Church's involvement in the Pride festival. The two additional accusations include a 2004 booklet titled "As Man and Woman He Created Them" regarding the Bible and sexuality, as well as her comments on a radio talk show about "What would Jesus think of homosexuals?" Sputnik reported.

The Finnish Prosecutor General announced formal charges against the former Christian Democrats leader, saying her words were disparaging and discriminating toward homosexuals and went beyond the limits of free speech and religion. State Prosecutor Ari Mantila, who is presiding over the case, stressed that this is neither an inquisition nor a religious debate. He further contended that the hateful message becomes clear when homosexuals are substituted with other minorities such as "people of colour or Finland Swedes," the report stated.

Räsänen claims she had no intention to offend homosexuals

Ahead of the trial, Räsänen stuck to her beliefs during a police interrogation saying that she had only wished to start a debate with her viewpoint. She said that it was an issue of freedom of speech and religion, and that she had no intention to offend homosexual people. "My biggest concern was that the probe would cause Christians to be hesitant to quote the Bible and express its teachings, especially the practise of homosexuality for which there are clear teachings in the Bible. Also, that Christians would begin to engage in self-censorship," Räsänen told Finnish broadcaster Yle, as reported by Sputnik.

My concerns and criticisms were aimed at the Church and its leadership: Räsänen

Räsänen stated that she fully supports the dignity and human rights of gay people. She went on to say that her concerns and criticisms were aimed at the Church and its leadership, who seem to have forgotten Bible's basic teachings. According to Räsänen, the actions of the Finnish Lutheran Church are in contradiction with the Bible, because the Pride movement promotes things that the Bible declares to be disgraceful and immoral. It is worth mentioning that a conviction in the matter might result in a fine or two years in prison, as well as a ban on hateful content, Sputnik reported.

Image: ANI/Facebook/@Päivi Räsänen