'You're Right For Me': Finland PM Marries Long Time Partner Markus Raikkonen, See Pics

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has married her longtime partner and former Finnish soccer player, Markus Raikkonen, on August 1 and announced the next day on Instagram. With a heartfelt caption about being “happy and grateful” to be able to share their life together, Marin shared two images from her wedding day along with her husband. In the caption, the Finnish Prime Minister recalled how she and Raikkonen have gone through a lot together while also sharing all the highs and lows on the way. She said, “We have lived together in our youth, grown up and grown older for our beloved daughter.”

According to reports, the wedding took place at Kesaranta, the Finnish Prime Minister’s official residence on August 1. Finland’s government said that the wedding was attended by the couple’s family and closest friends. Marin wore a satin gown while the groom was dressed in a black tuxedo and the pair were seen engrossed in each other and smiling. Finnish Prime Minister’s wedding photographer Minttu Saarni said on Instagram that it was a “great honour” to capture the ‘unforgettable’ day.

Finnish PM wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday we said to each other the will. I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love. We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other in the bottom and storm. We have lived together in our youth, grown up and grown older for our beloved daughter. Of all the people, you're right for me. Thank you for being by my side.”



Finland government congratulates the couple

Finland government also took on Twitter to share a separate photograph from Marin and Raikkonen’s wedding and said that “the government congratulates the newlyweds”. The Finnish Prime Minister looked elegant in a floor-length gown with sleeves. The couple has been reportedly together since they were teenagers and also have a two-year-old daughter, Emma Amalia Marin. The Social Democrat took the PM’s office in December 2019 and became the youngest head of government in the country’s history.

Valtioneuvosto onnittelee tuoretta hääparia💕 pic.twitter.com/9aKCV6TJR9 — Valtioneuvosto | Statsrådet (@valtioneuvosto) August 2, 2020

