Finland PM Sanna Marin Denies Drug Use But Won't Undergo Drug Test After Party Video Leaks

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has become the cynosure of criticism after her partying video emerged on social media on Wednesday, August 17. In the short video clip, the 36-year-old Prime Minister can be seen dancing wildly, singing and drinking with a group of people. According to reports, she was also accused of taking drugs during the party. However, PM Marin rejected claims about her taking drugs and said that she did not do anything wrong while partying with her friends in a private home.

The viral video shows at least six people dancing and singing together including the Finnish Prime Minister. Later in the video, PM Marin can be seen dancing while kneeling on what appears to be the dance floor and holding her arms behind her head. "I am disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I danced, sang and partied which are perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way," PM Marin told Finnish broadcaster YLE, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Mikko Karna, MP from Centre Party, which is also an ally of Marin's Social Democratic Party, said that the PM should voluntarily take a drug test. Athough, according RT News, PM Marin has refused to undergo the same.

Watch the video here

You won't believe it, but the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is on fire in this video. If anything, she's on the left in a black top and white pants. Looks like she really knows how to enjoy herself. pic.twitter.com/eM1NN8pLnx#UkraineRussiaWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 18, 2022

According to reports, the party was also attended by Social Democratic Party (SDP) MP Ilmari Nurminen, and Finnish singer Alma, however, it was not clear when it was held. Marin, who became Finland's youngest ever Prime Minister in 2019, said she spends her leisure time with friends same as other people. She also stressed that she intends to remain the same person she has always been. “I hope that’s accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections, everyone can decide these issues,” PM Marin remarked.

Finnish PM Marin was criticised for attending party in December 2021

It should be mentioned here that this was not the first time the Finnish Prime Minister faced criticism for partying. In December 2021, Marin faced criticism for attending a nightclub party even after being in close contact with the country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the Prime Minister wrote a lengthy apology note on Facebook and expressed regret after her partying photographs were published by a Finnish magazine.

Image: AP