Finland Reverses Policy, Recommends Facemask In Public After Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

After months of repeatedly citing 'insufficient evidence' on the effectiveness of facemasks, Finnish Health authorities have now recommended people to wear face masks and coverings in public. The recommendation from the Nordic country's health authorities came on Thursday, August 13.

Uptick in COVID-19 cases

According to reports, Mika Salminen, the director of health security at Finland’s public health organisation THL, has stated that the evidence proving the effectiveness of masks is still 'not particularly strong' but the recommendation was given because even a small amount of impact is helpful against the spread of COVID-19.

Finland is currently experiencing a sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases. As per reports, in the early months of the outbreak Finnish health authorities had vehemently rejected the idea of recommending masks stating that if they were handled incorrectly, it could lead to the spread of the virus.

Even during the press briefing held on August 13, Salminen defended the governments earlier decision on not recommending masks since COVID-19 cases were in sharp decline at the time.

According to reports, the recent recommendation has some notable exceptions; the rule does not extend to children under 15 and people in areas that have not experienced new cases in a fortnight are also exempt from wearing masks. Masks are being organised by local authorities for those that cannot afford them. Moreover, some airports and harbours will now be performing mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The coronavirus pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 20 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching 751,033.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5,223,131 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 166,483. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the virus.

