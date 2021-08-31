Ford Unveils ‘Very Gay’ Car With Rainbow Colours To Shut Down Troll's Homophobic Comment

In response to a person’s homophobic comment, Ford recently introduced ‘Custom Very Gay Ford Ranger Raptor'. When the car company had released the Raptor, one social media user had described the vehicle’s original colour of Performance Blue as “very gay”. In response, Ford posted a video on Twitter, introducing ‘very gay Ranger Raptor’.

In the clip, Ford showed homophobic comments. While some didn’t like the blue, others demanded Ford paint the car black and gold. The automobile company then clapped back and showed an animation of the car being painted gold and rainbow colours and wished viewers a Happy Pride. At the end of the video, the company also said that it was celebrating over 25 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy across Europe.

Ford GLOBE's 25th anniversary

According to a press release, it took 60 hours and 30 square metres of film and glitter to put the colourful statement on the vehicle. Ford said that the 'Custom Very Gay Ford Ranger Raptor' was a commitment to making their position standing against discriminatory speech very clear. It even said that the firm wanted to make this car not only to hit back against homophobia from people on the internet but also to show their support for Cologne's Christopher Street Day.

It said, “The Ford employee network GLOBE (Gay, Lesbian or Bisexual Employees) also celebrated its 25th anniversary this year”.

“The network has been advocating the concerns of lesbian, gay and bisexual employees since 1996 and actively helping to implement the Ford 'Diversity' corporate philosophy in everyday working life,” it added.

The latest car was also on display in the city centre for ColognePride, which ran from August 26 to 28, before it was included in Sunday's parade. Ford has been a contributing member for the celebration of the LGBT+ community for years. It is worth mentioning that the transformation of the Raptor truck comes 23 years after they overhauled a 1998 Ford KA to make it into a ute and they painted rainbow colours on it as well. meanwhile, social media lit up with users tweeting when they saw the truck out and about around town for days before the festival.

So a while back we were introduced to a fantastic video of the #VeryGayRaptor by @FordEu - well they've only gone and made us a real one! Currently in Cologne for Pride #LGBTQ #ally https://t.co/Mu2IPDTWQG pic.twitter.com/kBGdOCXlMP — Ed Rogers (@EdRogers89) August 28, 2021

(Image: Twitter)