France: 1 Killed In Shooting In Nice; Police Looking For Attacker As Operation Underway

At least one person was killed after a shooting took place in the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing a local paper. The suspected attacker is presently being searched by the police. The residents have also been advised to avoid the area where the shooting took place. Meanwhile, the police said on Twitter that “police operation is underway...Traffic restricted. Avoid the area”.

France’s public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme, as per the news agency, said that gunshots were fired by a police officer during an operation to detain the suspects connected to the murder committed in Las Planas on 24 December 2021. The prosecutor told local media that “The operation went wrong” before conveying that a policeman had opened fire at one of the people.

Bonhomme also told the local media, “One of the injured was pronounced dead at 12.30 pm. I have referred the matter to the IGPN for an investigation of the count of voluntary manslaughter. This police officer has been taken into custody. No weapon has yet been found on the victim. Several people have been arrested as part of this operation. They are in police custody. The suspects' car is being searched”. The shooting reportedly took place in the Buffa district of Nice.

Young man shot dead on Christmas night

The incident mentioned by the prosecutor took place on 24 December 2021 when a 24-year-old was shot dead in the sensitive area of Nice. Local media reports had stated that the incident took place shortly after midnight in the district of Las Planas located north of the city. The attacker had fled the scene with accomplices in a vehicle which was later discovered in Cagnes-sur-Mer. The victim of the shooting was not known to the justice services, stated the prosecution which also launched an investigation into the incident.

Image: AP/Representative