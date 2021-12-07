France Can Avoid Return To COVID-19 Lockdown And Still Save Christmas, Says PM Jean Castex

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday, Dec 6 announced a series of tighter COVID-19 restrictions and curbs on public venues as the virus trajectory spiked this week. The French minister, however, ruled out another lockdown before Christmas. The virus is circulating on all the territory and pressure is rising in hospitals," Castex told reporters at a press conference, as per Euronews.

France witnessed a surge of 154% in infections over the past two weeks as Europe turned into a coronavirus epicenter once again this month. French public health agency record shows that currently, Paris has over 12,096 COVID-19 patients seeking hospital intervention, as many as 2,191 were in the intensive care units. The French government has been relying on the COVID-19 vaccine drive nationwide to tackle the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Nightclubs, although have reacted furiously over the closures. Thierry Fontaine of the UMIH Nuit industry association told France 24 that clubs were being unfairly targeted. "Once again there's no clampdown for any other sector," Fontaine reportedly said. "They cancelled New Year's Eve for us but they'll be dancing in all the restaurants."

“Time has not come for curbs, curfews, or lockdowns. It would be disproportionate," Castex said, according to Euronews. He, however, announced tighter measures ordering the nightclubs throughout the country to shutter for four weeks straight, starting Friday this week.

French citizens aged 65 eligible for booster shots

French citizens aged 65 and above are now able to get their booster shots. Mid-January onwards, the booster shots will be required for the people’s COVID-19 green pass to be deemed as ‘valid’. Castex encouraged people to work from home and keep away from the nonessential movement and put off social engagements such as office parties as the new year approaches.

"We have all had a tendency to lower our guard," Castex reportedly said, adding that the government has abstained from imposing lockdown for the general population around the festivity season, and has not targeted the non-vaccinated like the rest of the countries in Europe. "The situation demands an individual as well as a collective effort," Castex stressed in a televised address, requesting French citizens to limit movement. "But it's no longer the time for lockdowns," he said, adding that France has stepped up vaccination efforts and has achieved a rate of nearly 90% for the eligible population.