France Imposes New COVID Rules For Adults, Mandates Vaccine Certificates For Public Visits

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the French government, on August 9, introduced new restrictions in the country. With a caseload of COVID topping 6,305,158, the Emanuel Macron led administration announced that all adults would require to prove that they have been vaccinated before entering a public place with more than 50 people. If not inoculated, they would have to show negative RT-PCR or antigen test not older than 48 hours.

The list of places where the new rule would be implemented includes cafes, restaurants, fairs, shopping malls as well as trains and planes. At present, the new rule has been implied on people who are 18 years or above, however, officials said that the compulsion would extend to minors aged 12 and older starting the end of this month and will remain in place till November 15. It will then be reconsidered by the top officials and extended depending on the pandemic situation.

Vaccination in France

As of now, France has approved four vaccines for mass inoculations. According to the latest tally, 44 million French residents have been vaccinated with at least one shot, which makes 60 per cent of the total population. According to health officials, at least 90 per cent of people would have to be jabbed to achieve herd immunity. Recently, President Emmanuel Macron, a few days after Germany's declaration, announced that France will begin administering the third 'booster' injection of Coronavirus vaccination to elderly and vulnerable people in September. Other European countries are still debating whether or not to give a Coronavirus vaccine booster dose. As per reports, Macron revealed his government's decision to administer a booster shot to the elderly and people with existing medical issues and weak immunity in a series of explainer videos. "Yes, a third dose will very certainly be required, although not for everyone right away, but at the very least for the elderly and the most vulnerable," said Macron.

Image: AP