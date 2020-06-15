France: Prez Macron Claims 'first Victory' Against COVID-19, Declares Paris A 'green Zone'

While France continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, its President Emmanuel Macron on June 14 claimed that the country has achieved its first victory against the deadly coronavirus. As per reports, Emmanuel Macron was referring to the fact that all of mainland France, including Paris, will become a ‘green zone’, which refers to fewer restrictions starting from June 15.

Paris declared a 'green zone'

During an address to the nation, Macron said that the fight against the coronavirus was not over but this first victory was a big step. The classification as a ‘green zone’ means that cafes and restaurants can once again open in full and not just on terraces. The announcement by the French President will be a relief for restaurant owners in Paris and its surrounding suburbs after officials claimed that France may not ease restrictions till June 22.

While mainland France has been declared a ‘green zone ’, overseas territories of Mayotte and French Guiana remain on the "orange" alert level with coronavirus cases continuing to strain medical resources. All French schools except high schools will be allowed to re-open giving students a chance to attend their educational institutions for a few days before summer break. The move will also allow more parents to return to work.

Read: France Wants Answers From Macron Over Virus, Jobs And Racism

Read: France's Face-mask Production Goes Overboard; 20 Million Units Unsold After COVID

Despite the easing of restrictions, large gatherings are still prohibited and are being highly controlled by the authorities because they are a major cause of the spread of the coronavirus. As per reports, Macron, during his address to the nation, stressed the need for France to attain greater economic independence. He added that France needed to build a new, stronger economic model, to work and produce more so that the country would not have to rely on other nations for help.

According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus data centre, France has reported 194,153 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 29,410.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: France To Lift Travel Restrictions On Internal European Borders On June 15

Read: France Has Millions Of Unsold Face Masks After Virus Crisis