France Marks 60 Years Of Signing Of The Evian Accords That Ended Algerian War

France, on March 19, commemorated the signing of the Evian Accords that resulted in Algeria becoming an independent country, after a gruesome war killing millions of people. The commemoration took place at a ceremony in Elysee Palace. French President Emmanuel Macron was also present at the event.



EN DIRECT | 60ème anniversaire des accords d'Évian. https://t.co/hDEd5zODKR — Élysée (@Elysee) March 19, 2022

History of the Evian Accords

Even after the war, according to experts, France and Algeria have maintained cordial relationships for the last four decades. Luis Martinez, a Maghreb researcher at Sciences Po university in Paris said, "Generally, despite appearances and criticism, there has been a stable, very balanced relationship," reported AP. These ties come despite the widespread devastation caused by the eight-year war of independence. The war got over after the signing of the Evian Accords on March 18, 1962, reported France 24.



There are conflicting numbers reported from both French and Algerian experts on the number of people who died in the war. As per the French historians, half a million civilians and combatants died - 400,000 of them Algerian, whereas Algerian authorities claimed some 1.5 million were killed.

Macron has initiated various symbolic gestures to move on the path of appeasement and recognition of all memories. Several of these recommendations have already been implemented. On March 2, 2021, the President of the Republic acknowledged the assassination of Ali Boumendjel, lawyer and political leader of Algerian nationalism.

On this occasion, he received four of Ali Boumendjel's grandchildren and assured them of his determination to continue the work of truth. Other recommendations have also been implemented since. Among them, the installation of commemorative plaques indicating the existence of a house arrest camp for Algerians, or even the awarding this year of scholarships to sixteen young Algerian researchers and doctoral students working in priority on the funds of archives in France and memorial issues. The commission has also initiated several long-term projects.



After becoming the President of France, Macron has taken steps to build a republic memory of the turn of events, which can be shared by everybody in France however he has rejected calls for France to “apologise or repent” for its time in Algeria.

(With inputs from ANI)