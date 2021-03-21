France Passes Article 25 Of Security Law Allowing Off-duty Officers To Carry Weapons

The French parliament on Thursday passed Article 25 of the controversial security law, giving off-duty police officers power to carry weapons. According to news agency ANI, the law states that French police officers, who are off-duty, can carry fire weapons to public places, such as malls, theatres, schools, etc.

Article 25 of the security law was passed by the French Senate on Thursday by a vote of 214 to 121 in favour. It was already approved by the lower house of the French parliament last November. The upper house of the French parliament had begun debating Article 25 earlier this month. The Senate reportedly passed Article 25 without making any changes.

The debate between supporters and critics

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the majority of the off-duty police officers in the country have already been carrying weapons since 2016, pushing forward the argument that the law is just formalising the phenomenon. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the police officers can request and take the firearms with them even while off-duty, adding that the right has existed since 2016.

However, critics of Article 25 argue that the law would result in security risk at public places as just anyone with a police identity card will be able to enter the premises. But the government says that organisers and security in-charge of those places can always deny entry to off-duty police officers with firearms if they want to.

Earlier in November, France’s lower house had passed Article 24 of the security law, sparking widespread protests across the country. Article 24 of the law will bar the public from taking pictures of police officers, which critics say is often useful to collect evidence for police brutality.

