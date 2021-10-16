France Pays Tribute To Teacher Samuel Paty On His First Death Anniversary

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and several schools paid tribute to Samuel Paty-- a school teacher-- who was murdered by an Islamist on October 16, last year. On his first death anniversary, Castex said that the 47-year-old defended France's core values.

Notably, he was beheaded by Abdoullakh Anzorov, a Moscow-born Chechen refugee after Paty showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class. Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered near his school in northwest Paris last year. According to the police, the 18-year-old teenager was a staunch follower of a radical Islamist organisation. He was eliminated by police during an exchange of fire.

Have a look at social media post of Jean Castex:

À Samuel Paty et à toutes celles et tous ceux qui font des enfants de la République des citoyens libres et éclairés. pic.twitter.com/u0Cj898cRW — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) October 16, 2021

"A servant of the Republic was killed. That is why to pay tribute to Samuel Paty means to pay tribute to the Republic and to our fundamental freedoms," news agency Sputnik quoted Castex as saying at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education where a plaque commemorating the teacher was unveiled. The plaque says he was "assassinated by an Islamist terrorist for teaching and defending the Republic's values, including freedom of expression." The French authorities organised the two-day national homage and directed the teachers to organise a discussion in classes as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

'We will never forget him': Education Minister

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, who was also attended the homage ceremony said, "We must not succumb to fear," and added the French republic won't abandon its values of freedom and democracy. "Samuel Paty was doing what was expected from a teacher: transmit knowledge.” He wanted to teach his students to think by themselves ... We will never forget him,” Blanquer said. Some classrooms and schools will be named after the teacher, Blanquer stressed. Notably, the killing led French authorities to reaffirm France’s cherished rights of expression and secularism.

What happened with French teacher before his 'assassination'

It is worth mentioning that the French authorities claimed that the name of a 50-year-old teacher was disclosed on several social media showing Paty displaying caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of a classroom during a debate on free expression. The authorities believed that the disclosure of his name was an attempt to mobilise a crowd against him. According to police, they have filed a charge sheet in which most of them are charged for 'complicity in a terrorist murder' or 'criminal association.' Those who have been accused of a 50-year-old teacher's assassination, include five students of Paty’s school and are minors. They helped the killer in exchange for promises of payments of 300-350 euros ($348-$406).

(With inputs from ANI/AP)

(Image: Twitter/@JeanCASTEX)