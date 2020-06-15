France 'stands Firm' Against Racism, But Won't 'wipe Away' History: Prez Macron

Amidst the global protest against racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s death in the US, French President Emmanuel Macron has finally addressed the issue in a live address from the Elysée Palace on Sunday. According to reports, while Macron claimed that France stood firm against racism, he insisted that the country wouldn’t take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures.

Macron vows 'Uncompromising' stance against racism

According to reports, during his address Macron acknowledged that one’s address, name and the colour of the skin could reduce one's chances of getting ahead in French society. So, he called for a fight to ensure that everyone can “find their place” in the society regardless of their ethnic origin. Macron also vowed to be ‘uncompromising’ in the face of racism, antisemitism, and discrimination.

While standing firm against racism, Macron reportedly also added that statues in France would not be taken down like they were being done in other countries. He said that the Republic would not erase any part of its history since France’s colonial history is something to be embraced and not denied.

As per reports, Macron’s latest statement comes after around 15,000 people protested against police brutality and racial discrimination in Paris on June 13. While the death of George Floyd in the United States was the reason for the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, its focus in the country is gradually shifting towards France’s treatment of its own minorities

France achieves the first victory against COVID-19

While France continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, Macron claimed that the country has achieved its first victory against the deadly coronavirus. As per reports, Emmanuel Macron was referring to the fact that all of mainland France, including Paris, will become a ‘green zone’, which refers to fewer restrictions starting on June 15.

During an address to the nation, Macron said that the fight against the coronavirus was not over but this first victory was a big step. The classification as a ‘green zone’ means that cafes and restaurants can once again fully open and the opening will not be limited to terraces. The announcement by the French President will be aa welcome one by restaurant owners in Paris and its surrounding suburbs after officials claimed that France may not ease restrictions till June 22.

