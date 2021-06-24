France: President Macron Lauds COVID-19 Vaccine Program As 19 Million Get Fully Vaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday, announced that Europe has successfully been conducting a vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The European Union kicked off the bloc-wide immunization campaign in late December of 2020 itself.

"Our priority today, first of all, is to continue to get out of the pandemic. I am here to defend the work that we have done at the European level, to defend your work and the work of the commissioners involved in vaccination in Europe. Europe is conducting successful vaccination (programme)," President Macron told mediapersons before a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace.

19 million fully vaccinated in France

Emmanuel Macron shared that purchasing power, production capacity, research and development, and innovation in this area had also increased, adding that Europe was "emerging stronger" from the novel coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed in several countries in Europe by now, while few countries have permitted social gatherings a couple of countries have even allowed social gatherings without masks. In fact, in France, people are no longer required to don masks outdoor. France gradually lifted COVID-19 related curbs and restrictions in recent weeks as infections wane and COVID-19 vaccines administration has been on a rise. France's curfew, among the strictest and longest in Europe, expired on June 20.

On the contrary, in what looks like a lopsided positive update, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), to date, only about 30 per cent of the over the age 80 and some 40 per cent of the over-60 in the European Union are still not fully vaccinated.

According to the latest data, more than 32 million people across France have received at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 19 million of the total population are fully vaccinated.

Commendably, about 58 per cent of France’s adult population have received at least one COVID019 vaccine dose and more than 23 per cent have received both doses.

Emmanuel Macron had urged caution while lifting COVID-19 restrictions, with the reopening and embracing a return to normal, he had said, "A new step will be taken, life will resume across our lands. It is part of our culture, of our art of living, that we are going to reacquaint ourselves with."



Earlier today French President Macron took to Twitter to share, "Facing the crisis, preparing the world after, this is what we are doing"