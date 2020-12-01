France President Macron Promises To Rewrite Police Security Bill After Widespread Outrage

French President Emmanuel Macron's party has assured of redrafting the controversial bill that would have prevented people from filming or sharing police action. Macron's Republic on Move (LaRem) party has said that parts of the bill will be completely rewritten and a new version will be submitted soon. This comes after people in large numbers took to the streets in Paris elsewhere to protest against the proposed bill.

Bill to be rewritten

The bill was proposed in the backdrop of four policemen suspended by the French interior ministry for beating up a Black man, an incident that was captured on camera and was widely shared on social media prompting authorities to take action. Article 24, a part of the proposed bill would have restricted people from sharing images and videos of the police, which sparked a nationwide outrage as critics argue it would have curbed citizens' right to film and share police action.

Supporters of the bill say that Article 24 would not have curbed people's freedom but prevented the sharing of images and videos that could make police personnel victims of online harassment. But journalists and some from Macron's own party said the article was too vague and could have impacted the right to film police action. Political pundits suggest that the bill was proposed by Macron to cater to the conservative voters ahead of the 2022 election as it would have helped his party project him as someone who is tough on law and order.

Article 24 of the bill, if passed, would have made it a criminal offence to publish images of on-duty police officers with the intent to harm their "physical or psychological integrity". It further stated that offenders could face up to a year in prison and be fined €45,000 (about $54,000). The bill was passed in the lower house of the French parliament but it would now be rewritten due to public outrage.

(Image Credit: AP)

