France Pushes For Strict Action Against Turkey At EU Council, Urges For Sanctions

France has taken the issue of Turkish President Erdogan's comments to the European Union and is pushing for strict action against Turkey from its allies. France is likely to push for possible sanctions after Erdogan made insensitive comments against the French President Emmanuel Macron. Erdogan has also threatened legal action against the directors of Charlie Hedbo for a 'disgusting' caricature of him.

France seeks assistance from its allies

Erdogan made the comments in response to Macron defending people’s rights to make cartoons of religions and religious figures. The comments which angered Muslims worldwide were made following the death of a French history teacher who was brutally murdered by a radicalized teen for showing caricatures of the Prophet in class.

As per The Guardian reports, the Turkish President has stated that the new caricature by Charlie Hedbo depicting him is ‘disgusting’ and that he has not seen it and will not see it. Erdogan while addressing the Turkish parliament, reportedly told the gathered MP’s that “I believe the enemies of Turkey and Islam are going to drown in a swamp of hatred and animosity in the name of freedom. It’s a sign that Europe has returned to the dark ages”.

Read: France Withdraws Ambassador From Turkey After Erdogan Questions Macron's Mental State

Read: France To Continue to Fight Against Islamist Extremism, Won’t Give In To Turkey’s Threats

According to reports, Ankara’s public prosecutors have started an official inquiry against the directors of French Magazine Charlie Hedbo, on the other hand, France has moved to the European Union and has demanded sanctions against Turkey. Hours after Erdogan made derogatory comments against the French President, the French government responded and stated that Erdogan’s statements were "excess and rudeness" and said, “We are not accepting insults”.

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian in a press release also added that France had recalled its ambassador to Turkey and that Erdogan’s comments were "hateful and slanderous propaganda against France." In addition to Erdogan, Iran’s supreme leader has also commented of the French Presidents comments and stated that his defence of the caricatures by Charlie Hedbo was a ‘stupid act’.

(Image AP)

Read: Turkey's Erdogan Sues Dutch Leader Geert Wilders Over 'terrorist' Remark

Read: Turkey-backed Fighters Retaliate Against Syria-allied Troops