France Sends 28 Tonnes Of Medical Equipment Amid COVID Crisis, To Reach India On May 2

Amid COVID-19 crisis, solidarity has outpoured from across the globe, on Sunday, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain claimed that twenty-eight tonnes of medical equipment has been sent by France. Ambassador showcased their preparedness in supporting India during trying times, he established that medical supplies in transit is a part of France's solidarity mission.

Emmanuel resorted to his official Twitter handle to exhibit the same,

1st phase of ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· solidarity mission is underway. 28 tons of medical equipment will be flown in tomorrow, including 8 world-class oxygen plants that will make 8 Indian hospitals oxygen autonomous for 10+ years. #FranceStandsWithIndia @cmacgm @CdCMAE pic.twitter.com/WeOaAybzPC — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) May 1, 2021

On Tuesday, Lenain had announced that France would not only send immediate relief but also build long term capacities as the country is facing an unprecedented health crisis. According to their government's official statements, at the request of the President of the French Republic, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has fully mobilised to carry out an exceptional solidarity mission in support of the Indian people, who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. They expressed this unison,

"France and India have always stood by each other’s side in difficult times. This solidarity is at the core of our strategic partnership and the friendship between the Indian and the French peoples."

Their Foreign Affairs elucidated on India- bound medical supplies. Their press release enumerated as follows.

Coordinated by the Ministry’s Crisis and Support Centre and carried out by the Embassy of France in India, the mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight by the end of this week: 8 medical oxygen generators, manufactured by a French SME, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years.

These oxygen production units are durable installations that can produce medical oxygen from ambient air yearlong. Each unit can uninterruptedly supply a 250-bed hospital. Its oxygen output can fulfil the needs of 15 critically ill COVID patients in an ICU (or 30 patients in the ICU of a conventional hospital) or 150 patients on oxygen therapy in a conventional hospital facility.

These oxygen generators also include ramps for filling oxygen cylinders; containers of liquid medical oxygen – 5 being sent in the first instalment – capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients for a day; specialized medical equipment, notably including 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.

French ambassador to India on Twitter hinted at boosting India's resilient healthcare system established,

This massive solidarity mission, initiated at Prez @EmmanuelMacron's request, is supported by French companies present in India and the EU. It aims to both respond to the emergency and boost the long-term resilience of India's healthcare system.https://t.co/x6nz5UkTOo — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 26, 2021

Amid raging COVID-19 figures, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, many countries have poured in their solidarity with India. Previously, Romania on behalf of European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UAE, South Korea, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward to provide assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against destructive COVID-19 second-wave and other essential medical supplies and support. This would ensure requisite medical oxygen across States which are suffering from oxygen shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

(with inputs from ANI)