France Sets New Single-day Record With 16,972 New COVID-19 Cases On Oct 3

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, France on Saturday, October 3 reported 16,972 positive virus cases and set a new national single-day record for new virus cases. According to reports, the cases reported on Saturday were a significant jump to those of Friday when France recorded 12,000 new cases. France’s Public Health Agency also revealed that 49 people had succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

France battling the second-wave of COVID-19

As per reports, the previous record for most cases on a single day was set on September 24 when France recorded 16,096 new cases. In response to the recent surge in virus cases, France has introduced strict social distancing measures in several French cities like Marseille and Lyon. The country is currently battling the second wave to COVID-19.

According to reports, French Health Minister Olivier Veran has stated that based on the situation, tougher measures such as the closure of bars and etc. could be implemented in the French Capital moving forward. As per John Hopking coronavirus resource centre, France has reported over 600,000 COVID-19 cases and currently has a death toll of over 32,000.

On September 26, France’s head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors claimed that if something in the country’s fight against the virus did not change, the country could be overwhelmed by the second wave of the coronavirus and the healthcare could collapse. The warnings come after French Health Minister Olivier Veran imposed abrupt restrictions in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, Paris, and several other worst-hit regions to stem the second wave of infections.

He also predicted that the number of new infections was only likely to pick up in the coming weeks, during autumn and during the winter. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 34 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing the one million mark. The US has reported more than 7.4 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 210,000.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)

