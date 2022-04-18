France: Small Russian Orthodox Church Burned Down In Paris Amid Ukraine War

A small Russian Orthodox Church in Paris was burned down on Sunday as the war in Ukraine stepped to day 54 despite global condemnation. According to reports by Parisian news outlet Le Parisien, the St. Seraphim of Sarov Church was set ablaze leading to the wooden structure turning into a heap of ash. Local administration immediately despatched firefighters, which prevented the massive fire from consuming a nearby workshop and another 18th-century infrastructure situated around the block.

Firemen evacuated three priests caught in the flames on Sunday, the media outlet added. The wooden Sarov Church charred "within minutes" along with all the collection of relics of historic times, Le Parisien reported. Fortunately, there were no casualties due to the fire. Forensic experts are currently in action to determine if the fire was an accident or perpetually caused.

It is pertinent to mention that the first chapel of the St. Seraphim of Sarov Church was built in the 1930s when the Russian community of the 15 arrondissements was one of the largest in Paris. The favourite spot for orthodox Parisians, the church was renovated in 1974. In 2016, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo inaugurated another Russian orthodox cathedral in Paris amid diplomatic tensions with Moscow. While Russian President Vladimir Putin was supposed to visit the inaugural ceremony, he cancelled after then French President Francois Hollande indicated Putin could face war crime charges for bombings in Syria.

The fire comes at a time when Paris is yet to recover from the massive blaze that erupted and damaged the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

France marks 3rd anniversary of Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Three years after the 12-century cathedral was turned to ruins by a sporadic fire, Paris is running against time to restore the 850-year-old church, which is a jewel I'd medieval Gothic architecture. The cathedral was commissioned by King Louis VII who wanted the chapel to be the representation of Parisian political, economic, intellectual, cultural, and religious significance. The resilient structure was deeply impacted after on April 15, 2019, the gravity-defying spire collapsed. Even three years later, the investigation is on to determine the cause of the devastating fire that engulfed the international treasure.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, archaeologists at Notre Dame Cathedral announced that they are said to open a human-shaped lead sarcophagus found underneath the floor of the chapel.

(Image: AP (representative)