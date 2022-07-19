France: Thousands Join Protest In Paris Over Killing Of Tibetan National By Chinese Men

Hundreds of people belonging to the Tibetan community on Monday gathered in France's Fecamp for a rally in order to pay their tributes to Tsultrim Nomjour Tsang, a 32-year-old Tibetan national, who was allegedly killed by three Chinese men on July 11 in Normandy. The rally was led by Tsang's widow, who was seen holding the portrait of her late husband while marching.

The march was held in order to seek the truth about Tsang's murder. Tsang, who used to work in an Asian restaurant was found dead in front of a restaurant in Saint-Leonard, a town west of Fecamp.

Notably, the victim was born in Lithang in Tibet and arrived in France in 2014.

3 Chinese men charged for Intentional homicide

According to local French media, Tsang was stabbed to death outside the restaurant, Les Delices d’Asie, where he was employed for about a week. Reports suggest that the three men accused of the murder were also employed at the same restaurant. The attackers included two restaurant managers and an employee who were indicted for intentional homicide.

The murder of the Tibetan restaurant worker deeply shook the community all over Europe and therefore protests were organised in parts of the continent. The killing comes at a time when the Tibetan community is already facing difficulties due to Beijing's increasing pressure on its diaspora. Tibet is an “autonomous region” for China and continuous efforts are being made by the Chinese authorities to eradicate their culture and language by imposing China's policies.

Protest in Paris

Following the murder of Tsang, hundreds and thousands of Tibetans from all over Europe including Switzerland, Belgium, and Spain assembled in Paris on July 17 for the protest. The protesters took to the streets in order to register their dissent against such community-based violence.

"We had never experienced anything like it. It was really a shock," Monde Rigzin Gekhang, representative of His Holiness Dalai Lama in Europe was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sherap Therchin, an Executive Director at Canada Tibet Committee took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thousands of Tibetans and Tibet supporters from across France and nearby countries gathered in Paris this weekend to protest the brutal murder of a Tibetan man by his Chinese employer in nothern French town of Saint-Leonard."

Thousands of Tibetans and Tibet supporters from across France and nearby countries gathered in Paris this weekend to protest the brutal murder of a Tibetan man by his Chinese employer in nothern French town of Saint-Leonard. pic.twitter.com/OMTyBoCU6m — Sherap Therchin (@SherapTherchin) July 18, 2022

Image: Twitter/@SherapTherchin