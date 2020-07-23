France To Distribute 40 Million Face Masks To The Country's Poorest Citizens

The French government has unveiled that it will distribute 40 million free masks to its poorest people living under difficult conditions. Health minister Olivier Véran has reportedly said on July 22 that France would begin distributing the free washable fabric face masks to almost 7 million poorest people residing in the country. This move came after widespread criticism that the new rules on compulsory mask-wearing in public places put an extra burden on the economically weaker families.

Government to provide free masks

According to the reports, the masks will be provided to seven million people who have enrolled themselves for complementary health-insurance that people living on low incomes are entitled to. Véran added that France cannot afford to leave people unable to wear masks. He also added that the government is going to send 40 million washable masks for the general public which can be used 30 times. He further said that people who are in possess of the benefit do not need to register as the masks will be sent to them automatically via post.

Health Minister warns people

French Health Minister Olivier Veran on July 20 warned citizens about the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. France's health ministry on Monday said that clusters in the country are being increasingly reported and as a result, more people are being hospitalised which is reflecting on the overall coronavirus infections tally as well. Olivier Veran said that there is a possibility of a resurgence of a national health emergency, but assured the nation that a second wave far from reality.

According to reports, there have been 400 to 500 new clusters of coronavirus cases across the country, including the district of Mayenne. Olivier said that it is a worrying sign for the country as the epidemic could re-emerge again. The minister further added that the infection rate in France is likely to increase as the reproduction rate of the virus is more than one. The country had seen a decline in both infection and mortality rate following months of precautionary measures that included lockdown and social distancing. Amid increasing cases, France has made the wearing of face mask mandatory in indoor spaces as well. Before it was only required in public places, such as museums, cinemas, places of worship, public transport, etc.

