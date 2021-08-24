France To End Evacuation Prematurely If US Withdraws Troops From Afghanistan On August 31

France Foreign Ministry is set to pull off a permanent halt of refugee extraction from Afghanistan by August 26, five days ahead of the stipulated date, said French Foreign Minister Chief of Staff Nicholas Roche. As per reports, France has decided to stop the evacuation process if United States (US) withdraws Defence Forces on August 31, Roche added. The announcement came after US President Joe Biden temporarily decided to stick to the August 31 deadline on Monday.

France has airlifted over 2000 first nationals and Afghans who have helped the US and the allies during Western missions in the war-torn country. Meanwhile, about 62 French nationals still await evacuation while the authorities review the refugee requests. The evacuees have been temporarily stationed at France Military airbase in Abu Dhabi airport, Dubai. The refugees and the French nationals will be accommodated in France after the successful completion of the documentation process, informed French President Emanuel Macron.

Additionally, Spain has also declared the withdrawal of evacuation aids citing the acceleration of Taliban-induced violence in Afghanistan. As of Tuesday, Spain has evacuated 700 people from the war-torn nation, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles told news radio Cadena Ser.

US President Joe Biden sticks to the August 31 deadline to end evacuation

The US President on Monday temporarily decided to stick to the August 31 deadline to withdraw evacuation aids from Afghanistan following global pressure. Several Western countries called the 'red line' mission impossible given the huge number of people who are waiting to be evacuated. UK along with the other Group of Seven (G7) countries have sought an extension for the extraction process.

According to reports, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom have decided to conduct an emergency summit meeting on Tuesday. In the meeting, headed by the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is supposed to request President Joe Biden about the evacuation problem. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass along with a French representative at the G7 has also insisted that Biden should consider extending the deadline for safe retrieval of first nationals from Afghanistan.

Taliban warns US of 'consequences' on extending the deadline

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden had sent CIA Chief William J Burns to meet the Taliban leaders ahead of the August 31 deadline. However, the Taliban had refused to offer an extension and warned the US and its allies of "consequences" if they remained in Kabul beyond August 31.

In other major decisions to be taken at the meeting, the G7 leaders have unanimously decided to refuse recognition of the Taliban as an administration. The leaders will also unify to work closely and push the Taliban regime to comply with the promises made regarding the recognition of civil and women rights in the country.

