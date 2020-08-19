France To Make Face Masks Compulsory In Vast Majority Of Workplaces From September 1

To stop the spread of contagious coronavirus, the French Government is planning to make wearing masks mandatory at the vast crowded workplace from September 1. On August 18, the Labour Ministry said that a new order would apply to all shared workplaces like offices and manufacturing units, but would exclude individual offices where only one employee is present. The Ministry also said work from home would be their first option recommended to employees in this tough time of the pandemic.

A senior government official while discussing new guidelines said the government would talk with employers and unions about borderline cases such as when only two people are present in one large open-space and sitting well apart. Special guidelines would be chalked out for unusual workplaces such as frozen food warehouses, where wearing masks are not practical because it would freeze. In the whole France wearing masks is compulsory at all public transport and indoor public places like shops and museums and as well as in packed outdoor places in some cities.

Earlier this year the French government imposed one of the toughest lockdown restrictions to lower the spread of coronavirus infection. But in the past few weeks virus cases have stated increasing and health officials have warned that the situation could go out of control. Currently, there are 219,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 30,000 reported deaths.

New clusters emerged

At least a quarter of the 1,013 virus clusters that have emerged since France ended its strict virus lockdown in May were traced to workplaces, according to the national health agency. Family vacation gatherings, dance parties, and other summer events have also led to outbreaks. While France's virus infection rate is now among the highest in Europe, the government is determined not to return to a full lockdown that would further hobble one of the world's biggest economies.

