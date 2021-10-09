France has 'no intention' to retain a military presence in Mali, President Emmanuel Macron asserted while speaking at an event on the sidelines of the Africa-France Summit on Friday. "We have no intention to remain (in Mali) and that's why we are closing the bases," Macron straightforwardly said.

"Our work in Tessalit or Kidal (northern Mali) is not aimed at retaining bases," he stated. However, complete military withdrawal would require a "strong state in Mali" and "significant investment projects in this country," he noted. The declaration reaffirms the President's assertions made during the summit with leaders of the G5 Sahel countries at Elysee presidential palace in Paris held on July 9, 2021, where he claimed to revoke 2,000 French troops by the end of the year. Although, actions on the same are yet to be carried out.

The statement regarding military withdrawal from Mali comes days after the Malian Foreign Ministry expressed displeasure over Macron's 'unfriendly' remarks.

Mali Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador

Fresh tensions erupted between Mali and France after Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, summoned France's ambassador to express disappointment over Macron's statement made on October 5.

According to a report published by Sputnik, on Tuesday, Macron said that terrorists based in the Sahel region 'did not seize power in Mali due to the presence of the French Army,' which sparked disputes between the two countries. Mali's foreign affairs ministry issued a statement expressing 'outrage and condemnation' and saying these types of remarks may harm the development of friendly relations between both sides. The displeasure was followed by Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga's accusation of Paris abandoning FAMa in the joint operation against Islamist terrorists.

Mali-France relations

The relations between Mali and France began to deteriorate after the latter reduced influence in the region under Barkhane's operation. France had also warned Mali of withdrawing its troops completely from the country if the Mali Junta deployed Russian forces. Such conflicts have led to violent armed uprisings in the Sahel region that have further pushed Mali's into fragile economic, social and political conditions into more critical challenges like deaths, displacement of citizens and growing poverty rate.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP (representative)