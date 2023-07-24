Macron 'not Invited' To BRICS Summit In South Africa Despite His Desire To Participate

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was willing to take part in the events of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit, did not receive an invitation, reported Sputnik citing a South African news outlet. Notably, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as chairman of the BRICS, has sent invitations to the leaders of 70 countries.

In the list of 70 leaders, neither French President Macron nor the leaders of the United States and United Kingdom were included, said the South African publication. The upcoming BRICS Summit will take place in Johannesburg Sandton International Conference Center from August 22 to 24. It would be opening with a Business Forum.

Macron 'not attending' BRICS summit

In June, Macron had asked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for an invitation to the upcoming BRICS Summit, according to the sources in the Elysee Palace, reported Sputnik. However, South Africa has been unsure whether it was prepared to allow other international leaders beyond member states to attend the event.

After a while, one of Macron's top diplomats, Catherine Colonna confirmed that the president was interested in going to Johannesburg and attending the summit as an observer in August. She added that he was also looking forward to meeting Brazilian, Russian, Indian, Chinese and South African leaders.

BRICS Summit 2023

The central part of the BRICS summit will take place on August 23. In this meeting, leaders of the member countries of the association will be participating under the chairmanship of Ramaphosa, while some segments of the event will be held in a closed format. The next day, August 24, leaders of the BRICS countries will be conducting meetings with the heads of state and government invited through cooperation with BRICS, and a general meeting is also on the agenda.

The list of leaders participating includes the heads of state and government of Africa, 11 leaders of countries of the Global South, representing regional organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Group of 77 (G77), the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC),

According to the Russian news outlet, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be participating in the BRICS summit event online in all sessions of the leaders of the BRICS member countries. Notably, this is South Africa's third consecutive term as the BRICS president. Russia will take over as the BRICS chair in 2024.