France's transport system is set to face widespread chaos and disruption amid calls for a “Black Thursday” by protestors and unions against the administration’s pension reforms. The development comes after the workers from 8 of France’s major unions announced a National Day of Strike on January 19.

The strikes are being organized as a show of protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the official age of retirement, the Guardian reported. Calls for a “massive mobilization,” by the Union leaders are being described as the “first major test of the public’s resolve.”

French Unions united for the first time in 12 years

Amid the widespread distribution of strike notices by French unions, France’s transport, energy, education, oil, and health sectors have confirmed their participation in the strike. Notably, this is the first time in 12 years that the nation’s Unions have united in their “total opposition” to the government’s plans, RFI reported.

Three-quarters of France’s teachers are expected to join the strike, the Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the nation’s transport and health services are expected to be disrupted with the Paris metro confirming that the strike will hinder its services. Flights have reportedly been cancelled. Furthermore, the country’s truck drivers, delivery companies and couriers have also announced strikes.

Although the French public largely accepts the changes to the nation’s pension system, according to a poll, the particular opposition of the public is aimed at the Macron administration’s plans to raise the official retirement age from 62 to 64, which would prompt the workers into paying the pension system for a longer duration, the Guardian stated. Unions have described the Macron administration’s plans as “unfair and unnecessary” and aim to get the plans dropped.

The head of the CGT union Philippe Martinez expects “several million people” will come together to demonstrate against the reforms. Meanwhile, the nation’s intercity train service is expected to be worst affected, with warnings that none will function on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Macron administration has made it clear that it will not back down in its pursuit of pension reforms and has urged the workers not to paralyze the nation. Macron’s party, which lost its majority in the general election last June, will be dependent on the conservative Les Républicains party to help push the measure through the French parliament. Furthermore, the administration plans to use a constitutional measure known as 49:3, as a fallback to get the legislation passed without a parliamentary debate or vote.