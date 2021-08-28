In a shocking incident, an Irish man named Ruairí McSorley was rescued in a frozen condition, surrounded by dolphins on Sunday, August 22. McSorley was pulled out of the icy waters of Tralee Bay, Ireland, after an hours-long search operation by rescuers. He was found in a 'hypothermic' state and was rescued by Fenit RNLI volunteers at around 8.30 pm. According to media reports, the 24-year-old had planned to swim over 8 km to reach Mucklaghmore Rock, but he was not at all prepared for the task and got stuck in the middle. McSorley, who is already a popular face on social media, is known as "frostbit boy" because of a 2015 viral video.

Irish man rescued after 12 hours in icy waters by dolphins

On Sunday, an Irish coastguard discovered the clothes of a swimmer on Castlegregory beach who had not returned for a long time. The coast guard complained about the swimmers and requested a rescue team to search for them. Soon, the Fenit RNLI began a search operation in the area using lifeboats and helicopters. Even after hours of investigation, McSorley was not found. Meanwhile, RNLI volunteer Finbarr O'Connell used his calculations and knowledge of the bayside and currents to figure out the swimmers' position. Soon, the 24-year-old was spotted in the icy water, a rescue operation was conducted where McSorley was evacuated from the middle of the dolphins.

After the evacuation process, McSorley was rushed to the nearest hospital. McSorley narrated the incident and thanked the RNLI rescuers. He said the volunteers had wrapped him up in a blanket and took his body temperature, and took him to the hospital where he underwent treatment for his 'hypothermic' condition. McSorley was certain that he survived because of RNLI volunteers. After the rescue operation, another member of Fenit RNLI said McSorely was a 'lucky man' as a little more delay could have resulted in his death. O'Connell said it was a miracle that the boy survived. Mcsorley also confirmed that he was absolutely fine after the incident and had suffered no serious harm.

Notably, McSorley had remained a one-time internet sensation back in 2015, when he spoke to a news channel about the weather in a funny Irish accent. Later, he gained massive popularity on social media because of that interview. Even today, his video is watched and people enjoy his way of speaking. This video has extensively surfaced on all social media platforms and amassed huge viewership since it went online.

Netizens react after watching Mcsorley's 2015 interview

Netizens fell in love with the boy after his viral video in 2015. McSorely was on his way to school when he was stopped by a news reporter to talk about the weather in Ireland. Many appreciated McSorley's appearance and way of speaking. Some posted hilarious comments after watching him speak about the weather, while others complimented on his Irish accent and red cheeks. One user took to the comment section and said, "He would nominate McSorely to be the ambassador of humanity if aliens come to Earth".

A second user said, "He seems like a really nice, polite kid, well brought up". A third person commented, "I have never heard a white boy talking Japanese so well". "He sounds like an old man," said another person.

IMAGE: PIXABAY