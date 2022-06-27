G7 Summit Germany Venue Schloss Elmau Has Deep Connection With India; Know All About It

Germany-based Schloss Elmau castle, which has been chosen as the venue for the 48th Group of Seven (G7) summit, is back on the scene with its rich history. However, the venue this year is special for another reason, its deep-rooted connection with India. Among a gamut of facilities, the castle's connection with India is reflected through the motif of "the elephant" found running across the facility. The castle also houses a family restaurant named 'Ganesha', the Lord of new beginnings.

Tracing Schloss Elmau roots to India

Schloss Elmau's connection to India is attributed to its owner Dietmar Müller-Elmau, who is said to have spent his early years in India. An investor in the Information Technology sector, Müller-Elmau, who is the grandson of Johannes Müller who built the facility, was involved in charitable activities during his stay in India. Earlier in an interview, the facility's owner reflected on his affinity and connection with India saying “There (in India), the inspiration of individual freedom is very pronounced.”

When Müller-Elmau left India, he carried a part of the country with him as his fascination for Indian architectural designs and woodwork prompted him to take the majority of floor-to-ceiling windows, furniture and curtains for his hotel from India and other Asian countries overseas. Interestingly, the Indian culture has emerged as a crucial component of Schloss Elmau's identity as it is the venue of several musical concerts throughout the year. This has been a major attraction for Indian classical music aficionados from Germany and other European countries who crave an authentic musical experience from master Indian artists.

Apart from the Ganesha restaurant, several yoga and wellness centers in Schloss Elmau and their Indian names Ananda spa Restaurant, Jivamukti Yoga Studio and Shantigiri spa is a clear reflection of the castle's connection with India.

About the Schloss Elmau

The Schloss Elmau, which has served as the venue for the G7 summit previously in 2015, was built after the beginning of World War I in 1914 by Johannes Müller. Müller was a philosopher and theologian and according to his grandson, he built the facility as a place for "communal living". According to the Washington Post, the castle, which once served as the German military's vacation camp as well as a place for Holocaust survivors, slipped out of the Müller family's hands after the Second World War.

"My grandfather wanted to create a place of communal living where you could escape from yourself, from what he called self-interest, self-centeredness," Müller-Elmau said as per the Washington Post. "The idea was to enable 'freedom from oneself', which is contrary to what I want to enable, 'the freedom for oneself".

Image: Schloss Elmau