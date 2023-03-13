Georgian PM Slams Ukraine Over Intervention In Domestic Matters, Claims Zelenskyy Involved

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials for their support of the rallies and protests in capital Tbilisi.

Garibashvili referred to the calls for Ukrainian officials to support democratic ideals—including Klitschko and David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary bloc—as a "direct intervention" in Georgia's domestic politics. The prime minister also referred to other Ukranian politicians who are protesting as "dirty losers who say we need change, a coup".

First, take care of yourself and your country, and we will take care of our country: Georgian PM

Large-scale protests broke out in Tbilisi on March 7, after the Georgian parliament enacted a draught bill that appeared to bear similarities to a controversial law on "foreign agents" in Russia, aimed to make the surveillance and subsequent prosecution of opposition actors easier.

Security personnel used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds which came to a close late at night as TASS reported. Over the course of the protest days, more than 130 people were detained. The morning of March 9 saw the bill being withdrawn by Georgia's ruling party, the Georgian Dream, in response to the turmoil. The parliament dismissed the proposal the following day.

The Ministry of Foriegn Affairs of Ukraine in a statement said: "We express solidarity with the Georgian people in their desire to continue building the European future of Georgia." Kyiv further went on to educate Georgia on basic human rights. They said "Georgia must consistently guarantee its citizens the fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest."

Zelenskyy is directly involved in these protests, says Georgian PM

"You have mentioned Zelenskyy’s address. When a man who is in a state war finds time to react to the destructive action staged by several thousand people here, it is a direct evidence that he is involved, he is motivated to see something to happening here," he said in an interview with the Imedi television channel.

"[Vitaly] Klitschko, [Mark] Feigin (recognised as a foreign agent in Russia - TASS), some other people, Ukrainian politicians came out, [David] Arakhamiya and pitiful losers came out to say that changes are needed, some scenarios, a coup. It is an open interference [into Georgia’s domestic affairs]," he said, adding that Ukraine’s authorities "should better take care of themselves and their country" as reported by TASS.

He claimed that Georgia would be able to care for itself. In his earlier speech, Zelenskyy congratulated the protesters in Tbilisi who carried Ukrainian flags throughout the demonstrations and wished Georgia success on its journey towards European integration.

What is the controversial bill?

A Georgian and an American version of the foreign agents law, the latter being a translation of the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, were both registered by the Georgian parliament in February. According to the Georgian version, a legal entity—including a media outlet—that receives more than 20% of its funding from outside sources is referred to as a foreign agent.

The measure would not apply to people, in contrast to the American version, which stipulates criminal culpability and applies to both people and legal entities. Both Georgia's opposition and lawmakers from western countries have sharply criticised the plan to codify the idea of foreign agents.