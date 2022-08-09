German Delegation To Visit Taiwan In October Despite Threat Of Chinese Retaliation: Report

Amid growing threats posed by China in the Asia Pacific region, the Members of Germany's Parliament are planning to visit Taiwan in early October to show solidarity with the self-ruled democratic island. As of now, German politician and Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader, Holger Becker has confirmed that he will pay a visit to Taipei in the month of October. He stated this while having discussions with Taiwan's legislators Fan Yun and Lin Yijin. During the discussion, Becker stated that he is "not afraid of punishment from China", and that it's high time for democracies around the world to be united, Liberty Times reported.

During their recent visit to Europe, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Yun and I-chin met with German parliamentarians and exchanged views on digital education, digital governance and other fields. Yun claimed that Becker was planning a trip to Taiwan in the first week of October while downplaying the risk that he could be denied entry to China following his visit. German leader Becker stressed that he is not interested in entering China now, but in going to Taiwan. He stated this in response to Yen's query whether he worries about possible punishment from China, such as banning him or his family from entering Moscow.

German Parliamentary Human Rights Committee to visit Taiwan

According to reports, a delegation of the German Parliamentary Human Rights Committee is also expected to visit Taiwan at the end of October. Notably, the situation in the Asia Pacific region has dramatically changed after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2. Her visit was vehemently condemned by the Chinese authorities, who took several retaliatory measures including massive military drills in the region encircling Taiwan.

As part of military drills, China also carried out "precise missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait and the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast. Meanwhile, the Chinese military exercises have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-ruled government for more than seven decades.

Image: Facebook/@Fan Yun