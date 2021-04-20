German Envoy Pays Tribute To Frontline Heroes Working Relentlessly To Save Lives

As most of the nation is rocked with the surge of COVID-19 cases even after more than a year since the pandemic hit across the globe, German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner reposted a tribute video for all the medical healthcare workers showing “greatest respect” and a “humble bow.” The nearly one-minute-long video shows exhausted doctors, nurses and other frontline workers as they tirelessly combat the novel coronavirus outbreak and are burdened with the responsibility of flattening the wave of fresh infections.

Lindner posted the video on April 18 and till now it has been viewed over 30.1k views. The clip shows heartbreaking images of healthcare workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) either trying to take a breather or other short videos of them trying to raise awareness against the pandemic. The background music is Kesari’s emotional song by B Praak, ‘Teri Mitti’. Internet users from across the world have time and again shown their sincere respect to all the medical workers and previously several such videos have been shared on social media to express gratitude.

My greatest respect and a humble bow for all the #frontlineworkers out there, men and women working relentlessly in hospitals, labs, ambulances and other places to save lives, our lives! A video from out there...pic.twitter.com/dixhJvopp5 — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) April 18, 2021

COVID-19 in India

India continues to record an uptick in fresh coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the nation has registered an excess of two lakh COVID-19 infections and over 1,000 deaths on a daily basis. As of April 20, in the last 24 hours, India again recorded the biggest spike with 1,761 deaths and 2.59 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19. The total count is now pushed to over 1.53 crore as the government gives a nod to vaccination for all above the age of 18.

The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of review meetings with the medical fraternity and pharmaceutical manufacturers over the ever-worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country, and the ongoing vaccination drive earlier in the day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, "In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken. PM said that the Government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace& we will continue this with even greater momentum."

Image credits: @AmbLindnerIndia/Twitter