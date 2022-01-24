German FM Calls For Clear Distinction Between NATO & Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion Threat

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock skipped a question on the possibilities of Berlin deploying its troops to Kyiv. Notably, Germany is also a NATO member. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Baerbock stated that Ukraine and NATO should be viewed separately. "In such a critical phase it is extremely important that we make a distinction when considering different measures, and we must make a clear distinction between the NATO territory and Ukraine", Sputnik quoted Baerbock as saying in Brussels on Monday. "As an alliance, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and, at the same time, we naturally stand together as an alliance, but we should not confuse Ukraine with the alliance's territory," Baerbock further added.

Earlier on Monday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) informed that it is putting extra forces on standby and will deploy more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe, reported AP. According to the news agency, the intergovernmental military alliance averred that it's beefing up its “deterrence” presence in the Baltic Sea region. As of now, Denmark said it has sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deployed F-16 warplanes to Lithuania while Spain informed it dispatched ships to join NATO’s standing maritime force and are pondering to send fighter jets to Bulgaria.

UK will also not send its troops

On the other hand, the United Kingdom clarified that it will not send its troops to Ukraine, however, added that will stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv. While speaking to Sky News, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said it is "extremely unlikely" British troops will be sent to the Russian border. The UK minister further warned Moscow of invoking economic sanctions if it tries to invade Ukraine or attempt to destabilise the government. "We will support them in defending themselves. We are standing shoulder to shoulder saying there will be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade and also install a puppet regime," Sky News quoted Raab as saying.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden asserted that Washington is weighing the deployment of troops, warships, and aircraft to NATO allies reported news agency Sputnik. The heavy deployment came as US intelligence reports claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by President Vladimir Putin. As per the report, the Russian forces have made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" at any point in time. However, Putin refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".

