German Foreign Minister Baerbock Suggests China Is Becoming A 'systemic Rival'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has described parts of her recent trip to China as "more than shocking" and expressed concerns about Beijing's increasing status as a systemic rival rather than just a trade partner and competitor. Baerbock's comments came after her visit to Beijing last week, during which she warned against any attempt by China to control Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a Chinese province.

Speaking to the German Bundestag on Wednesday, Baerbock did not provide specific details but noted that some aspects of her China trip were deeply troubling. According to a report from Sputnik, she highlighted China's growing internal repression and external aggression as concerning developments. While Germany sees China as a partner, competitor, and systemic rival, Baerbock expressed the impression that the "systemic rivals" aspect is becoming more prominent.

Is cautious engagement the way ahead?

Baerbock also emphasised that the German government aims to engage with China but is cautious about repeating past mistakes, such as the belief in "change through trade" - the idea that economic engagement with authoritarian regimes can bring about political shifts. She acknowledged that the approach of using commerce to achieve political change has not always been effective in the past.

Baerbock's remarks reflect growing concerns among Western countries about China's assertive stance on various issues, including human rights, territorial disputes, and global influence. The relationship between Germany and China has been complex, with Germany seeking to balance economic ties with human rights concerns. However, Baerbock's recent comments suggest a heightened level of unease about China's behaviour and its implications for Germany's engagement with the country.

As the global dynamics between China and Western countries continue to evolve, Baerbock's candid remarks are quite different from French President Emmanuel Macron's views, which many in the West thought were "naive".