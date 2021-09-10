German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Announces Reopening Of Embassy In Libya After 7 Years

On Tuesday, September 9, Germany reopened its embassy in Libya after seven years of closure. German foreign minister Heiko Maas arrived in Tripoli and announced the embassy's opening in the country, reported The Associated Press (AP). German diplomats had left Libya in 2014 after violence had broken out in the capital, leading to instability in the country. Speaking to media in Tripoli, Maas said that with the embassy's reopening, Germany wants to give a message that it is and will remain a committed partner of Libya, adding that Germany wants to have a voice in the Libyan capital again. To discuss the matter regarding the future of the crisis-ridden country, Germany and the United Nations had organised a Libya conference in Berlin where Germany had committed to keeping up the pressure until all foreign forces have been withdrawn from the North African country, reported The AP.

Applauding Libya's efforts to reach more stability over the past two years, the German foreign minister said that the national unity government is doing a commendable job in the country. "Today, weapons have mostly been silenced, and the oil blockade ended, and the country is reaching towards stability," Mass said, adding that continuous international engagement is needed to help Libya achieving progress for all people in the country. Last October, a ceasefire was agreed upon between armed groups in Libya, which also paved the way for an interim government in the country that took charge this year in the month of February. The country's general election is slated to take place in December. The country's longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled and killed by a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

UNSMIL welcomes release of 8detainees by Libyan Arab Armed Forces

Meanwhile, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday, September 6, welcomed the release of eight other detainees by the Libyan Arab Armed Forces as it was within the framework of the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020. This comes as the UNSMIL took note of the release of Saadi Gaddafi, son of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The UNSMIL also termed the release a key step towards respect for the rule of law and human rights and positive development that can contribute to a rights-based national reconciliation process and further foster national unity.

