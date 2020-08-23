German Researchers Organise Three Back-to-back Crowded Concerts To Study COVID-19 Risk

As a part of a comprehensive study to measure the risks of COVID-19 in mass gatherings, German researchers organised three pop concerts in a single day i.e Saturday, August 22. Around 1,500 healthy volunteers between the age of 18 and 50 took part in the research which was only a third of the total expected number.

Under the study called ‘Restart-19’, conducted by the University Medical Center Halle (Saale) the scientists attempted to simulate the risk of contracting the fatal disease from major indoor events.

To derive the same, the researchers had hoped to gather at least 4,000 people in three different scenarios. However, according to BBC reports, the head of the study has said that he was ‘very satisfied’ with how the entire event unfolded.

Singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko performed in all the three successive concerts in the Quarterback Immobilien Arena. The study came as Germany recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the end of April. While more than 2,000 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours as per Robert Koch Insitute tally, the researchers went ahead with the study.

In the first of three concerts on Saturday, there were no safety measures in place. This was followed by the second that had greater hygiene as well as some social distancing. In the third concert, the number of people involved was reduced by half and each person was standing at least 1.5m apart.

Even before the study started, all participants were tested for COVID-19 and were provided with masks along with tracking devices to measure distance. As per reports, the researchers had put in place fluorescent disinfectants in a bid to track which surfaces volunteers touched the most.

Lead researcher hails data collection

The lead researcher of the study Dr. Stefan Moritz lauded the data collection. He said not only the momentum of the research is ‘great’ but assured good quality of data. On the finish of unique research, he also said that the scientists are ‘extremely satisfied’ with the discipline of volunteers in wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the star of all three concerts, Tim Bendzko noted that the entire event had exceeded his own expectation. He was also quoted saying that at first, he had thought the event would be ‘sterile’ because of people wearing masks but added that everyone enjoyed it.

