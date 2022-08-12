Germany: 34 Injured After Two Roller Coaster Cars Collide In Leisure Resort Legoland

As many as 34 people were injured after two roller coaster trains collided head-on in leisure park Legoland in Bavaria Germany, Sky News reported. According to BBC news, one among the revelers sustained grave wounds. Meanwhile, 14 of the total were sent for thorough medical check-ups, including one person who is in critical condition.

The incident took place on Thursday in Gunsburg, Bavaria when the popular Fire Dragon ride at the theme park ran into another on the rack. Unfortunately, the train "did not stop completely for until now unknown reasons and made an impact," an official of the theme park explained, as quoted by BBC. Some 38 people were on the rides when the collision happened, a few of whom were trapped and had to be evacuated with the help of firefighters.

"Legoland emergency personnel as well as paramedics, doctors, the police, and the firefighters were at site within few minutes. The park area was evacuated immediately, " the website of the theme park said.

The accident took place on a ride that by Legoland is deemed suitable for children from six years. The train, which has a lego-like face of a fire-breathing dragon runs a long track going at a speed of 30 kmph. It runs through a tunnel, including a treasure chamber and banqueting hall carrying 29 passengers. Fire Dragon was shut down immediately after the evacuation was completed, local media reports said.

Choppers, Red Cross arrive at the scene to ease evacuation

At least 3 helicopters arrived on the spot for immediate help. Meanwhile, the Bavarian Red Cross who reached the Gunsburg theme park described the accident as "quite mild."

Meanwhile, speaking about the accident Legoland spokesperson told German News Channel RTL that “One train that stopped properly did not stop in the area of ​​the station where people normally get on or off … and as a result, the second train drove up.” The Park is owned by Merlin Entertainments which operates Legoland Discovery Center in Melbourne, Sydney Tower Eye, and Ottawa Fly attractions.

The accident came after a 57-year-old toppled from a rollercoaster in an amusement park in Klotten, Germany last week. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital from serious bodily harm.

