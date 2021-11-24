Germany: Euthanasia Association To Only Help Vaccinated Amid Rising Number Of COVID Cases

Euthanasia and the attendant preparations require "human closeness," which is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission, according to a statement made by the group. As numerous European countries proceeded to impose new limitations aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, the German Euthanasia Association (Verein Sterbehilfe) declared that it will now only help those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease. The Euthanasia Association said in a statement put on its website that both euthanasia and the preparatory study of the voluntary responsibility of our members wanting to die requires human closeness.

The statement read, "human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms."

Germany's acting chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers, last week, agreed on several measures to combat the pandemic. The leaders emphasised the importance of COVID-19 vaccination for all hospital and nursing care personnel. They also decided to impose "2G" limitations on the unvaccinated in areas where a particular hospitalisation rate is exceeded. "2G" refers to a system that only allows geimpft oder genesen (vaccinated or recovered) free movement for leisure activities.

'Time to Act': Merkel

According to DW, talking about the "very worrying" situation, chancellor Merkel stated, "It is absolutely time to act." Germany's vaccination rate is approximately 68%, and it's considerably lower in the country's eastern and southern regions, where infection and hospitalisation rates are at all-time highs. In Germany, the hospitalisation rates have become the new bar for enacting tighter regulations; if more than three people per 100,000 are hospitalised with COVID in a specific location, the 2G rule will apply to all public leisure activities in that state.

A COVID test result of six per 100,000 will necessitate an extra negative COVID test ("2G+"). Additional safeguards, such as contact limitations, will be introduced after the value reaches nine. Except for Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and Saarland, all German states are currently over the figure of three. Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia have a value greater than nine. The states of Saxony and Bavaria have enforced 2G limitations earlier this month in response to the rising numbers.

The 16 states of Germany will be permitted to keep and add protective measures. This includes restricting or preventing recreational, cultural, and sporting events, as well as banning admission to healthcare facilities and prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol in public places. Universities may also be closed. School closures, blanket travel restrictions, or obligatory vaccination will not be implemented. Forgers of coronavirus documents and certificates will face harsh penalties of up to five years in prison under the new legislation.

