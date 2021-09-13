Germany: Free Balochistan Movement Holds Protest Against Pakistan In Hanover

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has held a protest rally on Saturday, September 11 in Hanover, Germany. The people protested against killing the victims of enforced disappearances in "fake encounters" in occupied Balochistan, according to ANI. The Free Balochistan Movement has alleged that the "fake encounters" have been carried out by "Counter-Terrorism Department" (CTD) of Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

As per the Free Balochistan Movement press release, the protest began at 2:00 pm(local time) in front of the Hannover Central Station in Germany. During the protest, the people participating in the rally held banners and placards with slogans against torture, human rights abuses and illegal occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan and Iran. In addition, the protesters had also brought pictures of disappeared people who were killed in "staged encounters by the CTD". The Free Balochistan Movement has shared the pictures of the protest held in Hanover, Germany on its Twitter handle.

Free Balochistan Movement hold protest in Germany

Free Balochistan Movement’s protest demonstration in #Hannover city of Germany against killing the victims of enforced disappearances in staged/fake encounters in occupied Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/Ayj9B4zJXt — Free Balochistan Movement (@FreeBaluchMovt) September 12, 2021

Free Balochistan Movement held a protest rally in Hanover Germany https://t.co/TWRfjiyXC3 — Free Balochistan Movement (@FreeBaluchMovt) September 12, 2021

Protesters while shouting slogans marched through numerous streets to George Platz. People were also given pamphlets by the demonstrators to raise awareness about the crimes committed against the people of Balochistan. Several Baloch people addressed the protesters, exposing Pakistani and Iranian atrocities in occupied Balochistan. The speakers while addressing the people alleged that Pakistan was following its earlier policy of "kill and dump", by forcibly disappearing Baloch, killing the disappeared Baloch and burying them in graves.

Furthermore, the speakers have alleged that the Pakistan state forces have adopted a new policy under which the "victims of enforced disappearances are fake encounters". Reportedly, the speakers have raised the issue of over 20 fake encounters being reported in a single month. The FBM in its statement said, "Pakistan is trying to give the impression to the world that it is taking action against the terrorists by killing the Baloch in its custody in the name of encounters by its terrorist force CTD." Furthermore, they alleged that people killed in CTD encounters were abducted and then killed in "staged encounters" to cover up the crimes they commit against people in Balochistan.

Inputs from ANI