Last Updated:

Germany: Free Balochistan Movement Holds Protest Against Pakistan In Hanover

The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest rally on Saturday in Hanover, Germany. The people protested against the murder of disappeared people.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Germany

Image: FreeBaluchMovt/Twitter


The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has held a protest rally on Saturday, September 11 in Hanover, Germany. The people protested against killing the victims of enforced disappearances in "fake encounters" in occupied Balochistan, according to ANI. The Free Balochistan Movement has alleged that the "fake encounters" have been carried out by "Counter-Terrorism Department" (CTD) of Pakistani forces in Balochistan. 

As per the Free Balochistan Movement press release, the protest began at 2:00 pm(local time) in front of the Hannover Central Station in Germany. During the protest, the people participating in the rally held banners and placards with slogans against torture, human rights abuses and illegal occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan and Iran. In addition, the protesters had also brought pictures of disappeared people who were killed in "staged encounters by the CTD". The Free Balochistan Movement has shared the pictures of the protest held in Hanover, Germany on its Twitter handle. 

Free Balochistan Movement hold protest in Germany

Protesters while shouting slogans marched through numerous streets to George Platz. People were also given pamphlets by the demonstrators to raise awareness about the crimes committed against the people of Balochistan. Several Baloch people addressed the protesters, exposing Pakistani and Iranian atrocities in occupied Balochistan. The speakers while addressing the people alleged that Pakistan was following its earlier policy of "kill and dump", by forcibly disappearing Baloch, killing the disappeared Baloch and burying them in graves.

READ | Pakistan: 17 killed and over 100 injured as heavy rains wreak havoc in northern districts

Furthermore, the speakers have alleged that the Pakistan state forces have adopted a new policy under which the "victims of enforced disappearances are fake encounters". Reportedly, the speakers have raised the issue of over 20 fake encounters being reported in a single month. The FBM in its statement said, "Pakistan is trying to give the impression to the world that it is taking action against the terrorists by killing the Baloch in its custody in the name of encounters by its terrorist force CTD." Furthermore, they alleged that people killed in CTD encounters were abducted and then killed in "staged encounters" to cover up the crimes they commit against people in Balochistan. 

READ | Maryam Nawaz asks Pak PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Balochistan's missing people

Image: FreeBaluchMovt/Twitter

Inputs from ANI

READ | 1 Pak soldier, 2 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
READ | Balochistan landmine explosion: Pakistan Police baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam
Tags: Germany, Free Balochistan, Free Balochistan Movement
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND