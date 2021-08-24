Germany in Talks With NATO, Taliban To Extend Kabul Evacuation Beyond August 31 Deadline

Germany is in negotiations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies and the Taliban about keeping Kabul airport open beyond the planned 31 August exit date for the United States to assist in evacuating as many Afghans who need protection as possible, informed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday, 23 August.

Germany's plan to extend the Kabul evacuation process beyond August

Speaking to reporters, Maas said, "We are holding conversations with the United States, Turkey, and other partners to allow the airport to continue to operate a civilian operation to fly these people out."

He further said that Germany will continue to talk to the Taliban about this, and will do so even after the pullout of US troops. Terming the situation on the ground as "dangerous", he said thousands of people are flocking to the airport in an attempt to exit Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power.

"The situation at and surrounding the airport has become increasingly chaotic in recent hours," he said, encouraging people not to go to the site on their own because it was unclear whether they would be able to enter the military section of the airport, where NATO allies were operating evacuation aircraft. He said German forces were "trying every possible option to safely bring back Germans and vulnerable Afghans to the airport."

He added that Germany was already in discussions with Afghanistan's neighbours Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and India concerning Afghans fleeing across land borders. Berlin has requested that Afghans who are eligible for evacuation be permitted to file their applications at German embassies. The embassy staff has been asked to accelerate the applications, according to Maas.

Germany's repatriation efforts in Kabul

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with US President Joe Biden earlier on Wednesday and held discussion about the situation in Afghanistan, emphasising the need of evacuating as many Afghans as possible who backed Germany's military and civilian operations in the nation. According to Merkel's office, the two leaders spoke on the phone and decided to fly out as many individuals in need of safety as possible. Since the Taliban ousted the administration of Ashraf Ghani on 15 August, Germany has flown over 500 individuals out of Afghanistan, including 200 Afghan citizens.

According to information received by the German Foreign Minister, hundreds, if not thousands, of people are currently gathered outside the Kabul airport's gates, and the region is experiencing sporadic outbursts of violence. He also stated that Germany is attempting to provide food supplies to Kabul for individuals waiting to be evacuated and having a Medevac plane in the area.

(Picture Credit: AP)