Germany Reiterates Reforms Of UNSC Need Of The Hour, Avers 'G4 Nations Strongly Committed'

Germany, one of the members of G4 on Friday reiterated the need for reform in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and stated that the concerned countries remain committed to it. The G4 is a group of four countries formed in 2005 which consists of Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan. These four countries are aspiring to become permanent members of the UNSC.

'Reform of UNSC more urgent than ever': Germany

Taking to Twitter, Germany in the United Nations made the remark and thanked the delicates of G4 for a fruitful meeting. "Reform of the UN Security Council more urgent than ever. G4 India, Japan, Brazil and Germany remain strongly committed. Sincere thanks to Amb. Motta of Brazil, JS Gupta of India and DG Ichikawa of Japan, for a very fruitful meeting with DG Sautter in Berlin today," the tweet said.

Earlier, the G4 countries met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and highlighted the urgent need for reform in the UNSC.

India on UNSC's equal representation

In November 2022, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj delivered the G4 Statement pitching the idea of making immediate as well as crucial changes in the UNSC to make the organisation more inclusive for the whole world.

"Today I delivered the G4 Statement at the UNGA on equitable representation of the UN Security Council. The longer reform is stalled, the greater the deficit in representation which is an inescapable precondition for Security Council legitimacy and effectiveness," Kamboj tweeted.

While speaking on behalf of the G4 nations, she underscored it is crucial to make urgent reforms in the council and added the same had been echoed by the members of G4 during the 76th Session of the UNGA, held in 2022. "During this year’s High-level week, including the General Debate of the 77th General Assembly, more than 70 Heads of State and Government and high-level governmental representatives underlined that reforming the Security Council should be one of our priorities during this session. This broad support for this topic confirms its relevance and urgency," she added. “The longer the Security Council reform is stalled, the greater its deficit in representation. And representation is an inescapable precondition for its legitimacy and effectiveness,” added the top Indian official.

Further, Kamboj said the G4 has been consistently asking for a single consolidated text and for renewed working methods to bring about an open, inclusive and transparent process, with webcasting, record-keeping and the application of the rules of procedure of the General Assembly. Besides, India’s senior diplomat said the four nations uphold the need for a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, with the expansion of seats in both categories of membership, equitable regional representation, and more transparent and inclusive working methods.

Meanwhile, on the opposing side is the Coffee Club that emerged in 1995 which was founded by Italy, along with Pakistan, Mexico and Egypt to reject the proposal to increase the number of permanent seats in the UNSC. This group contends that an increase in permanent seats will exacerbate the inequality among the member nations and lead to the cascading expansion of several privileges. Canada, Spain, Turkey, Argentina, and Malta are the other core members of this grouping.