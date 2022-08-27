Germany Shows Willingness To Discuss EU-wide Visa Ban On Russians Amid War In Ukraine

In a recent development amid the ongoing war in eastern Europe, the German government has shown its willingness to discuss the European Union's (EU) calls to impose visa restrictions for Russian tourists. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the country's readiness to compromise on the issue of curbing the rights of Russian tourists visiting the EU nations. Her statements came after several European countries demanded a firm and unanimous stance over Russia's unabated attack on Ukraine for the last six months.

Addressing a joint press conference with her Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod in Copenhagen on August 26, Baerbock stated that the German Chancellor's Office and Foreign Ministry concurred that a solution pertaining to the matter must involve the entire Europe, DW News reported. According to reports, European nations have so far been unable to reach a consensus on a potential measure. However, the rights of Russians to visit some EU nations that border Russia, such as Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Czech Republic, have already been restricted. The German Foreign Minister further stated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has never unequivocally opposed entry restrictions for Russians.

However, the German Chancellor has so far refrained from backing the idea of imposing a complete travel ban, claiming that doing so would not be fair to Russian citizens, especially those who oppose President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "This is not the war of the Russian people. It is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war and we have to be very clear on that topic. All the decisions we make within the EU should not make it more complicated to go for freedom, to leave the country for Russians," Scholz had stated on August 16, the Associated Press reported (AP).

EU likely to discuss the matter on August 31

Meanwhile, the countries supporting such a ban argue that European vacations for Russians should be prohibited until Moscow does not stop the war in Ukraine. Nordic countries like Finland and Denmark have called on the EU to make a decision, while some nations that border Russia have already stopped issuing visas to Russian people. According to reports, the EU foreign ministers are likely to discuss this matter during their informal meeting on August 31. It should be noted here that several Western countries including the European Union have imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia since the onset of the war on February 24.

Image: AP/Shutterstock