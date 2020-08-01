Germany Suspends Extradition Agreement With Hong Kong Following Election Postponement

Germany has suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed on Friday, July 31 after the former British colony took the decision to postpone its legislative council elections and disqualify 12 opposition candidates ahead of the elections.

The German Foreign Minister further added that the decision was taken following the detention of four activists by the newly established National Security Department which concerned the European power.

"The decision by the Hong Kong Government to disqualify 12 opposition candidates and to postpone the elections to the Legislative Council represents a further infringement of the rights of Hong Kong's citizens," Mass said.

"In view of these latest developments, we have decided to suspend our extradition agreement with Hong Kong," the German Foreign Minister added.

Repeatedly made expectation clear to China

The German Foreign Minister further said that the country has been repeatedly making its expectation clear to China to abide by its duties under the international law that includes ensuring basic rights and freedom to Hong Kong.

"We have repeatedly made clear our expectation that China abide by its obligations under international law. This includes ensuring the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Basic Law of Hong Kong. In particular, it includes the right to free and fair elections, which the people of Hong Kong must enjoy," said Mass.

This comes in the wake of the imposition of draconian national security law in Hong Kong, that aims at curbing the dissent in the Asian financial capital which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year.

Carrie Lam postpones Legislative council elections

On Friday, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam declared that the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 will be postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lam told the media that the postponement of the Legislative Council election was the most difficult decision in the last seven months.

Joshua Wong, a pro-democracy activist, termed this move “largest election fraud” in Hong Kong’s history. He further said that Beijing cannot overturn the strong mandate of 610,000 Hong Kongers who had cast their ballots in the city's first-ever primaries earlier this month.

(With inputs from ANI)