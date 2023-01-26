Germany: Two Killed, Several Wounded In Knife Attack On Train; Suspect Arrested

At least two people were killed and several others were wounded on a regional train in northern Germany on Wednesday, said police authorities, who also confirmed that a suspect was detained at a small train station in the town of Brokstedt soon after the incident, reported DW.com.

Following the incident, Regional Interior Minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack rushed to the crime scene. She strongly condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the victims' families. While speaking to the reporters, she said the suspect was a stateless man from the Palestinian territories, and authorities were working to find out the objective behind this attack.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote, "All our thoughts are with the victims of this awful crime and their families." She further said, "The background to this crime is now being investigated with high priority." "I offer heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services."

According to police officials, the horrific incident occurred as the train approached Brokstedt, which is a small community of around 2,000 people north of Hamburg. A 33-year-old suspect was taken into police custody after the train reached Brokstedt station. Authorities said other passengers who were present at the scene somehow managed to restrain the suspected attacker on board, and that police arrived at the scene with him under their control. Local media reports have suggested that the suspect who was arrested by authorities was exhibiting signs of a psychiatric illness.

Other knife attack incidents in Germany

However, this isn't the first time that a case of a knife attack has been reported, as earlier, a Syrian terrorist was given a life sentence in 2021 for killing a German man to death and severely wounding his partner in the eastern city of Dresden. Earlier, a court in Germany announced a 14-year jail term for a Syrian-born man for stabbing people on a train, in which he injured four passengers.