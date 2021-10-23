Germany Warns Iraqi Airlines Of Sanctions Over Refugee Transport From Belarus To EU

The German interior minister, Horst Seehofer warned Iraqi officials on Friday that their participation in operations to transport refugees to the European Union via Belarus might result in criminal consequences and a review of their airline licences. Steve Alter, a spokesman for the ministry, stated in a press conference that they warned the airlines' participation in these ostensibly well-organized operations to transport refugees could result in criminal charges and revision of their rights to enter airspace and land. Some airlines have distanced themselves from these activities as a result of the success in these negotiations. The official refused to divulge any details about the international talks.

The German Ministry of Internal Affairs has promised to pressure other nations suspected of assisting illicit migrant transfers to take similar steps as Iraq, according to Sputnik. Angela Merkel, Germany's outgoing chancellor, said on Friday that transporting migrants through Belarus posed a mixed threat because Minsk has been exploiting these individuals as a 'political tool.'

Migrants continue to flock to Germany

Migrants continue to flock to Germany, which is still the most preferred destination in Europe. In recent months, the influx of Belarusian migrants has added to the strain. Syrians and Iraqis, as well as Pakistanis, Egyptians and Jordanians, make up the majority of individuals fleeing Belarus to other EU countries. Because any restrictions would violate the EU's freedom of movement laws, Germany fails to improve border security, according to Sputnik.

In the meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the European Union leaders will debate penalties against Belarus this week, because of the mentioned migration, which has become an increasingly important issue for countries like Poland, Lithuania and Germany.

Thousands of refugees from Syria, Iraq travelled to Belarus

Germany's government called for 'humane' treatment of migrants at the EU's external border with Belarus. Thousands of refugees from Syria, Iraq and other conflict-torn countries have travelled to Belarus in recent months. Many of them fled Belarus to seek asylum in other EU countries like Germany. Meanwhile, the human rights groups have criticised Poland's treatment of migrants, who are being taken back to Belarus despite poor weather conditions, as per the reports from Sputnik.

(Image: AP)