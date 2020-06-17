Germany's Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded Over Six Million Times

Germany’s smartphone application, which was developed to trace COVID-19 infections, has reportedly been downloaded around 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours. While the government officials touted the app to be safe and secure the chief executive of software company SAP reportedly said that that the ‘strong public reception’ was testimony to the collaboration between teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom.

During a video briefing, Christian Klein called the ‘Corona-Warn-App’ a ‘big success’. Klein reportedly also called that app, which was developed in just six-weeks, user friendly. He also added that the app helps the society in curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

While the app is available in both AppStore and Google Play store, it is also said to be an open-source project to help trace infection chain of COVID-19 patients. The Germany government officials, with the app, aim to achieve a kind of ‘digital herd immunity’ against the deadly virus. The smartphone app is based on technologies with a decentralised approach. It notifies users if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Germany also joined other European countries, including Italy, Poland and Latvia, in launching apps that use Bluetooth wireless in a bid to measure contacts between people and notifying the users if one of them later test positive of coronavirus. While tracing applications have become a major tool to break the coronavirus chain, European countries have been facing legal and cultural hurdles due to strict data privacy standards.

Application use to be voluntary

However, even with the growing privacy concerns, the German authorities reportedly insisted that the use of the application will be voluntary. While over six million Germans downloaded the app, the Left opposition part earlier also called for a law to ensure businesses do not coerce employees and costumers into using it. A spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry also said that the country’s IT security agency was involved from the start and there can be an unreserved recommendation to members of the federal government to use this app.

The smartphone app also comes in handy as the German officials started lifting travel restrictions. The country eased travel warnings for tourists from European nations, UK and four countries of the border-free Schengen area that are not members of the EU including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Till now, Germany has recorded at least 188,422 cases of coronavirus infections with over 8,5800 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

